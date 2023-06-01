Sei Investments Co. Has $11.93 Million Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,627 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $11,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,797,000 after acquiring an additional 61,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,845,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,323,000 after acquiring an additional 216,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,268,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,262,000 after acquiring an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,796,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,298,000 after acquiring an additional 74,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:AXS opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.60. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AXS shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

