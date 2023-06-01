HRT Financial LP Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 91.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 24,880 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $67.45 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $70.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average of $67.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

