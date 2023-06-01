HRT Financial LP Has $963,000 Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

HRT Financial LP grew its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 165.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,388 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in ING Groep by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, RENASANT Bank boosted its position in ING Groep by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 11,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ING. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

Shares of ING stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $14.72.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4101 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 53.28%.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

