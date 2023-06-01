Sei Investments Co. Sells 114,739 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,739 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.19% of nVent Electric worth $12,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after acquiring an additional 302,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,885,000 after acquiring an additional 454,668 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,618,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,144,000 after acquiring an additional 28,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,966,000 after acquiring an additional 152,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,834,000 after purchasing an additional 22,841 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Greg Scheu acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.23 per share, with a total value of $203,181.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,474.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $138,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,715.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Scheu purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.23 per share, with a total value of $203,181.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,828 shares in the company, valued at $727,474.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.46. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

