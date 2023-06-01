Sei Investments Co. Has $11.69 Million Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $11,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in B. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 386.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Barnes Group by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Barnes Group news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.59 per share, with a total value of $103,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,872 shares in the company, valued at $202,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of B stock opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 357.91, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $47.36.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 581.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on B shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

