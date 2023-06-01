Sei Investments Co. Has $11.96 Million Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,761 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.25% of Popular worth $11,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Popular by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 22.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,580,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,667,000 after buying an additional 35,331 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $57.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.82. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $83.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average is $63.68.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.18. Popular had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $693.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Popular in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Popular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.