Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,678 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of Valley National Bancorp worth $11,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,624 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2,233.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,940,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,628,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,826,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,817,000 after acquiring an additional 948,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLY opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.58 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,643.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Avner Mendelson acquired 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,522.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,635.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 2,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,643.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,127 shares of company stock worth $195,783 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Further Reading

