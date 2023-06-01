Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,318 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.23% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $11,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGY. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $308.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.