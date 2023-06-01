American International Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Eagle Materials worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,022,000 after purchasing an additional 58,727 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,367,000 after buying an additional 31,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,915,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $827,026.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total value of $4,634,480.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,059,922.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,072.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,693 shares of company stock valued at $6,245,139 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $162.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.33 and its 200 day moving average is $143.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $169.19.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXP. Citigroup raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stephens raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.