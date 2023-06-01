Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,627 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 600.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after buying an additional 1,832,035 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $385,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 178,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Insider Activity

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $18.74.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.