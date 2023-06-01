American International Group Inc. Has $7.56 Million Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of GATX worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GATX. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in GATX by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 119,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 58,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,071,000 after buying an additional 40,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,430,000 after buying an additional 37,314 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 139.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 34,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 23.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after buying an additional 31,933 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $118.91 on Thursday. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.96 and a 1 year high of $123.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. Sidoti started coverage on GATX in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

