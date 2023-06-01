American International Group Inc. Sells 6,991 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 296.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.9 %

AWK stock opened at $144.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.01. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

