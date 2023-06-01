International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.2 %

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IFF stock opened at $77.27 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $76.83 and a one year high of $135.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.47 and a 200-day moving average of $97.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.42%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

