American International Group Inc. Sells 5,433 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of National Instruments worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NATI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter worth $64,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,944,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,944,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,729,021.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,023. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National Instruments Price Performance

NATI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna cut shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $57.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.46.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.56%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Featured Articles

