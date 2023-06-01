Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corporación América Airports from $6.80 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Trading of Corporación América Airports

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 0.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 239,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 35.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 2.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 295,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corporación América Airports Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of CAAP opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Corporación América Airports has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $12.57.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.30%.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporacion America Airports SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of airport concessionaires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Armenia. The firm conducts its operations in international airport, such as Ezeiza Airport, Brasilia Airport, Aeroparque Airport, Bariloche, Iguazu, Galapagos Ecological Airport, and Florence Airport.

