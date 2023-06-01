BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 222,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance
Shares of BST opened at $33.06 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.
