BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 222,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

Shares of BST opened at $33.06 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 578.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 83,478 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.