Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Short Interest Update

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Autohome Stock Down 0.5 %
ATHM stock opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.73. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.22. Autohome has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $40.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autohome presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Autohome
Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.
Further Reading
