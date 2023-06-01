Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Short Interest Update

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Autohome Stock Down 0.5 %

ATHM stock opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.73. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.22. Autohome has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $40.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autohome presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Autohome

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Autohome by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,755,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after purchasing an additional 153,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,203,000 after acquiring an additional 662,435 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 25,816.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,280,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,355 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,234,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,026,000 after acquiring an additional 574,774 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,405,000 after acquiring an additional 330,258 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

