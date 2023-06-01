Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Down 5.1%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 235,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,254,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on GSM. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferroglobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ferroglobe Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $813.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47.
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
