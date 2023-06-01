Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Down 5.1%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 235,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,254,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GSM. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferroglobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $813.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 50.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rating

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

