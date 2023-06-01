CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading Down 4.9%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) fell 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.34 and last traded at $54.34. 220,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 814,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.79. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $128,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,523.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CONSOL Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth $5,389,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth $285,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth $1,189,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 107.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,698,000 after purchasing an additional 407,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

