Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.92

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 267766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costamare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Costamare Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $947.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Costamare

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 18th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,442,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,029,000 after buying an additional 101,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Costamare by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,558,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 174,400 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costamare by 840.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,662 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costamare by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 689,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Costamare by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 175,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, CBI, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

