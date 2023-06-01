Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 787,421 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 577,226 shares.The stock last traded at $11.35 and had previously closed at $11.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Absolute Software Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $595.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65.

Absolute Software Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently -46.94%.

In other Absolute Software news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,506,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,192,277.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 37,562 shares of company stock worth $281,541 over the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Absolute Software

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,035,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Absolute Software by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Absolute Software by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Featured Stories

