Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading Up 5.1%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 83,876 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 253,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNTK. Roth Capital lowered Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $997.00 million, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $49.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 28.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Montauk Renewables by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 3.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. 12.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

