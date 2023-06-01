Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Up 5%

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 662,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,664,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $480.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.67 million. Analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,224,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,697,000 after buying an additional 9,299,006 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,975,000 after buying an additional 490,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178,545 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,618,000 after purchasing an additional 122,916 shares during the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

