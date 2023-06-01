Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 27,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 430% from the previous session’s volume of 5,172 shares.The stock last traded at $43.25 and had previously closed at $43.63.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $926.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $422.62 million for the quarter.

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $118,547.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,709.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $118,547.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,709.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $272,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 174,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,961 shares of company stock valued at $916,689 over the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

