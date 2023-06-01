Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 845,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the previous session’s volume of 220,136 shares.The stock last traded at $10.32 and had previously closed at $10.33.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners raised its position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 449,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 122,977 shares during the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

