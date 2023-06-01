FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 18,138 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 10,326 shares.The stock last traded at $53.90 and had previously closed at $54.50.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FRP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average of $56.65. The stock has a market cap of $500.64 million, a PE ratio of 112.36 and a beta of 0.61.

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 11.46%.

In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $216,654.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at $120,999.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 5,912 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $330,953.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $120,804.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPH. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in FRP by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in FRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in FRP by 9.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 24,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in FRP by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of FRP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 966,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential, and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties.

