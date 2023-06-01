Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,538.00

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,538 ($19.01) and last traded at GBX 1,540 ($19.03), with a volume of 557279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,548 ($19.13).

Telecom Plus Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,821.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,997.64.

Telecom Plus Company Profile

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

