Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 820,010 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 506,967 shares.The stock last traded at $10.97 and had previously closed at $11.39.

Sendas Distribuidora Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31.

Sendas Distribuidora Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.0506 dividend. This is a boost from Sendas Distribuidora’s previous — dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Sendas Distribuidora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.26%.

Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 1,057.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

