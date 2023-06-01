Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 820,010 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 506,967 shares.The stock last traded at $10.97 and had previously closed at $11.39.
Sendas Distribuidora Trading Down 3.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31.
Sendas Distribuidora Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.0506 dividend. This is a boost from Sendas Distribuidora’s previous — dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Sendas Distribuidora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.26%.
Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora
Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI)
