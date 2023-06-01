3M (NYSE:MMM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $95.31

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $95.31 and last traded at $95.46, with a volume of 821454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

3M Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.07 and its 200 day moving average is $112.71.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Insider Activity

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,799,000 after purchasing an additional 113,252 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,010,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 457,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,065,000 after acquiring an additional 250,530 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

