Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Barclays

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BYND. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.58) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 999.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 756,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 688,059 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,875,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth about $4,908,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 114.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 298,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 9,038.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 247,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

See Also

