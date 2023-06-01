Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.53

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.53 and last traded at C$6.55, with a volume of 85707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.66.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$531.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$39.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.52%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 452.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fiera Capital by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,100,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,108,000 after buying an additional 43,403 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Fiera Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Fiera Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fiera Capital by 511.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 81,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

