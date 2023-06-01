Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.81

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.81 and last traded at $40.05, with a volume of 359511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.64.

Sealed Air Trading Down 4.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 251.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 137.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

