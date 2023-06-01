TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) fell 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.61 and last traded at $25.64. 1,194,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 4,485,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.
TG Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $157,187,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after acquiring an additional 33,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,742 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.
Featured Stories
