TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) fell 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.61 and last traded at $25.64. 1,194,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 4,485,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 213.67% and a negative net margin of 1,966.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $157,187,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after acquiring an additional 33,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,742 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

