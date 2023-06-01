iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Down 5.3%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. 3,544,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 15,276,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IQ shares. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.70 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.34.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 187,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 117,612 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iQIYI by 79.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,363 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 27.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 9.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in iQIYI by 18.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

