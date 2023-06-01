ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.91. Approximately 1,449,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,990,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ZI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 98.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 531,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 123,237 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 720,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,696,000 after acquiring an additional 108,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

