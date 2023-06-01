WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Down 5.1%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.72. Approximately 1,397,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,881,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.80 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Craig Hallum cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

WW International Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. WW International had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $223.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other WW International news, Director Denis F. Kelly purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,878.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Denis F. Kelly acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,878.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $105,950,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WW International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in WW International by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WW International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $668,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

