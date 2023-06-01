Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Nano Magic Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Nano Magic Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.07.

About Nano Magic

Nano Magic, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology. Its products include nano-layer coatings, nano-based cleaners, printable inks and pastes, and thermal management materials. It operates through the following segments: Product and Contract Services.

