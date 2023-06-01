Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $84.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $165.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s previous close.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.54. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $212.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.