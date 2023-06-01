Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Shares Down 5.2%

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.61. Approximately 1,167,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,148,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Down 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $732.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nordic American Tankers Dividend Announcement

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.55 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 37.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.09%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,513,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,327,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,627 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 375.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,210,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,052 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,464,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,910 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,993,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

