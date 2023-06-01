CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Down 5.9%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) shares were down 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.61. Approximately 131,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 953,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.
Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on CureVac from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18.
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
