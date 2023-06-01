CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Down 5.9%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) shares were down 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.61. Approximately 131,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 953,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on CureVac from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get CureVac alerts:

CureVac Trading Up 8.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CureVac Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CureVac by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,813,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CureVac by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,972,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after buying an additional 761,024 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter valued at $7,391,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 866,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 330,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.