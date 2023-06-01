Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Cut to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CQP. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.73. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 133.75% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $351,318.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc acquired 53,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,751.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $351,318.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,579,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,703,000 after buying an additional 1,171,872 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 325.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 32,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

