Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2023

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIYGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neste Oyj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NTOIY opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $26.03.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

