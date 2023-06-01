C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Lowered to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential downside of 25.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AI. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.62.

NYSE AI opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.55. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $44.02.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 98.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. As a group, analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $726,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,192.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,848 shares of company stock worth $1,667,582. Company insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth about $515,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 856,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after buying an additional 106,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

