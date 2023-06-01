Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Lowered to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Sphere Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of SPHR stock opened at $23.87 on Thursday. Sphere Entertainment has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $69.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.