Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $203.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.87.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $165.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.98. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,035,000 after buying an additional 119,298 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,262,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,886,099,000 after buying an additional 320,018 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,784,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,430,724,000 after buying an additional 277,228 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,219,000 after buying an additional 1,440,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

