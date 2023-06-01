Peel Hunt Lowers Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) to Hold

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $581.00.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

