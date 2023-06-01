Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tele2 AB (publ) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62. Tele2 AB has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $6.35.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $671.05 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.