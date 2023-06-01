Morgan Stanley Lowers Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) to Equal Weight

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CLPBY. Barclays upgraded Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coloplast A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coloplast A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $900.00.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Coloplast A/S Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CLPBY stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49. Coloplast A/S has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.28.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.