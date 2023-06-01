Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $438.72

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $438.72 and last traded at $439.50, with a volume of 463130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $445.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ELV. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.60.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $463.67 and a 200 day moving average of $481.61. The company has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

