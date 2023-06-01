Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TLSNY. Citigroup raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of TLSNY stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $8.31.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 15.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

