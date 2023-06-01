Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on TLSNY. Citigroup raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.
Telia Company AB (publ) Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of TLSNY stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $8.31.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
